Dubai: The Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Stationon Route 2020 is set to open to the public on September 1, ahead of the opening of Dubai Expo 2020, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Monday.
“The station will enter the service with a new billing as the biggest underground station in the entire Dubai Metro network on both the Red and Green Lines,” RTA noted.
Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station has an area of 28,700 square metres and extends 232 metres in hight. It can serve 11,555 riders per hour during peak times, and about 250,000 riders per day.
The metro station has two train-boarding platforms, four bus stops, 20 taxi stands to pick-up and drop-off riders, 20 parking slots for the use of people of determination in addition to 400 public parking slots free of charge in the surrounds of the station. The facility has 14 outlets for investors over an area of 466 square metres in addition to four point-of-sale display areas for retailers.
Stylish architecture
The exterior design of Route 2020 stations has a unique and stylish architectural pattern bringing in further improvements to the designs of the existing stations along the Red and Green lines. The design has different patterns that include the Iconic Station inside the venue of Expo 2020.
I also has a winged design that reflects Dubai’s take-off to the future of innovation. There is also the transfer station (Jebel Ali Station) linking Route 2020 and Dubai Metro Red Line. Elevated stations replicate an improved design similar to the shapes of the existing metro stations to maintain the visual identity of the Dubai Metro.