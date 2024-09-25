Berlin: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking part for the sixth time at the Global Transport and Transportation Technology Conference and Exhibition (InnoTrans 2024) in Berlin, through a stand highlighting its key projects and initiatives, including Dubai Metro.

The 14th edition of InnoTrans 2024, under the theme ‘The Future of Mobility’, marks the largest in the conference’s history, attracting over 137,000 participants and visitors, with more than 2,900 institutions and companies from 59 countries exhibiting their innovations.

The RTA stand at the event is showcasing the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, suspended transport systems, the smart metro station, the metro rail inspection development system, monitoring passenger flow in metro stations and carriages, and the unified nol card system for the payment of fares across various modes of transport.

Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar, and Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA led the Authority’s delegation at the opening ceremony of the exhibition and conference. The event was attended by Dr Volker Wissing, Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, Germany; Susanne Henkel, Secretary-General of the Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport, Germany; and Dr Richard Lutz, Chairman and CEO of Deutsche Bahn.

RTA’s delegation included Abdulmuhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of Rail Agency; Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency; Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Acting CEO of the Executive Affairs Sector; along with various RTA’s directors and engineers.

Al Tayer and the accompanying delegation attended the opening session of the conference, which featured the participation of heads of authorities and companies involved in rail systems, as well as global leaders in rail manufacturing. A discussion session, titled “Artificial Intelligence in the Mobility Sector,” saw contributions from Susanne Henkel, Secretary-General of the Federal Ministry of Digital and Transport; Dr Richard Lutz, Chairman and CEO of Deutsche Bahn; and Mohamed Rabie Khlil, Director General of the National Office of Moroccan Railways.

Exhibition tour

Al Tayer toured the exhibition stands, which highlighted advanced solutions and innovations in integrated mobility, digital transformation of train infrastructure, and innovation in increasing train capacity without expanding areas used in constructing infrastructure. The tour also showcased advancements in customer service solutions.

RTA’s delegation explored the latest innovations in rail management and operation systems, as well as the use of 3D printing technology for manufacturing trains and spare parts used in maintenance. At Alstom stand, Al Tayer was briefed on a range of mobility solutions that promote sustainability in the future of transportation including driverless trains, passenger flow modelling, predictive maintenance, data-driven operations, AI, machine learning, big data, and cybersecurity. He also screened the company’s efforts in decarbonising railways through innovative and sustainable transportation solutions, from high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams to ready-made systems, services, infrastructure, and digital mobility.

Sustainability

During the tour, Al Tayer visited the stand of the Spanish firm CAF, where he was briefed on emission-free transportation solutions to promote well-being and sustainability. The presentation covered high-speed trains, passenger trains, locomotives, metro units, trams, and buses.

He also visited the platform of the Chinese company CRRC, which offers comprehensive solutions for passenger and freight transportation by rail, as well as maintenance management and integrated rail transport systems in urban areas. He stopped by the stands of Saudi Railways, and Hitachi, where he reviewed the train asset management system, the latest train designs, and the train operation control system. He also inspected the Hyundai Rotem stand, which showcased hydrogen-powered trains and presentations on a sustainable city powered by hydrogen energy.

RTA’s stand

Al Tayer visited RTA’s stand at the exhibition, which showcased key projects, including the Dubai Metro Blue Line project. Spanning 30km and connecting 14 stations, the line includes three transfer stations, one of which is the largest in the metro network, covering over 44,000 square metres. This station connects the Red and Green Lines and provides a direct link between Dubai International Airport and new areas, with travel times ranging from 10 to 25 minutes.

The Blue Line is also the first metro line to cross Dubai Creek via a 1.3km bridge, offering a panoramic view of the creek. It includes two iconic stations, Dubai Creek Marina and Dubai Silicon Oasis, and serves six key areas and new development projects with an estimated population of 1 million by 2040. The project is projected to accommodate 320,000 riders daily by 2040.

RTA also displays a range of projects and initiatives at its stand, including suspended transport systems, smart metro stations, a railway infrastructure inspection development system, and crowd management strategies during major events. These efforts are supported by a passenger flow monitoring system in metro stations and carriages, as well as the fare payment system at metro and tram stations.

Meetings and agreements

Al Tayer held various meetings on the sidelines of the conference. He met with Marie-Ange Dupont, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Keolis, to discuss ongoing and future strategic cooperation between the two entities. He also met with His Excellency Mohamed Mezghani, Secretary-General of the International Association of Public Transport, where they discussed RTA’s participation in the 2025 Public Transport Summit in Hamburg, Germany, and RTA’s plans to host the summit in 2026.

Al Tayer witnessed the signing of several agreements between RTA and its partners including a franchise contract for advertising on the Dubai Tram with Info Media Group. The agreement was signed by Abdulmuhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency, on behalf of RTA, and Mr. Vedran Pusic, CEO of Info Media Group, on behalf of the company. Al Tayer also oversaw the signing of the Central Accounts Project contract for the Rail Agency with Centelec, a subsidiary of Hitachi. This agreement was signed by Abdulmuhsen Ibrahim Kalbat for RTA and Mr. Jean Marc, Vice President of Revenue Collection Systems at Hitachi Rail, on behalf of Centelec.

Adapting to changes

Commenting on the event, Al Tayer said: “RTA’s participation in the InnoTrans 2024 Exhibition and Conference, the world’s largest event specialising in train technology matches our commitment to keeping pace with the rapid advancements in train manufacturing technology. It offers us the opportunity to explore global expertise and best practices in implementing, operating, and maintaining public transport systems, as well as the latest security and safety measures in metro networks.”

He added: “Furthermore, it allows us to focus on enhancing service quality for passengers. The exhibition serves as an excellent platform to engage with rail manufacturers and experts in various transport systems, facilitating RTA’s connection with international specialists in train transportation and the broader transportation sector.