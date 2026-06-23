New service covers registration renewal, export and vehicle data inspections
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched "Aber", a mobile vehicle inspection service that allows motorists and businesses to complete official vehicle testing procedures at a location of their choice, eliminating the need to visit a testing centre.
The initiative is designed to improve access to vehicle services and reduce the time and effort required to complete mandatory inspections by bringing certified testing services directly to homes, workplaces and fleet locations operated by companies and institutions.
Customers can book appointments through the Aber website or via the dedicated call centre. Once a booking is confirmed, a mobile inspection unit is dispatched to the specified location to conduct the required technical inspections using RTA-approved equipment and certified inspectors.
The service covers several vehicle-related procedures, including registration renewal inspections, export inspections and vehicle data update checks, as well as other services linked to vehicle licensing requirements. Inspection results are issued and recorded directly through the RTA's electronic systems.
The service is available to private vehicle owners, companies and operators of vehicle fleets, trucks and heavy equipment.
Customers are generally required to provide an Emirates ID and vehicle ownership documents, while businesses must also present relevant commercial licences.
Additional documentation may be requested depending on the vehicle type and the service required.
Prices for the mobile vehicle inspection service start from Dh370, with fees varying according to the customer's location and any additional services requested. The service is available across the UAE.
Aaber also offers on-site inspections for machinery and equipment, with prices starting from Dh190 for fleets of more than five units.
In addition, the company provides certification services for food transport vehicles approved by Dubai Municipality, with fees starting from Dh225, alongside customised packages for businesses seeking integrated fleet management and inspection solutions.