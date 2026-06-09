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Dubai driving lessons under AI watch: RTA tracks learners and instructors with smart cameras

RTA smart cameras in Dubai driving lessons flag sleeping, eating, and distractions

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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RTA’s smart monitoring system flags distractions in real-time training
RTA’s smart monitoring system flags distractions in real-time training

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) hosted a workshop for driving institutes to introduce its Intelligent Monitoring System (IMS), a camera-based solution designed to track instructor and trainee behaviour during driving sessions.

The move aims to enhance training quality, transparency, and safety across Dubai’s driver training sector.

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Cameras and AI step into the driver’s seat

The IMS uses in-vehicle camera technology and AI to monitor instructors and trainees in real time during driving sessions. It is designed to document compliance inspections, improve oversight, and ensure a more structured and professional learning environment within driving institutes.

From distraction to discipline: Behaviours under watch

The system identifies and flags various behaviours during training, including inattentiveness such as sleeping, eating or drinking, and other forms of distraction. It also monitors operational compliance, including adherence to scheduled routes and training times.

What the system flags:

  • Sleeping or loss of attention during lessons

  • Eating or drinking while training

  • General distraction from driving tasks

  • Vehicle-related alerts such as route or schedule non-compliance

Inspection surge and stronger compliance

According to RTA, the deployment of IMS has led to a more than 200% increase in inspection activities compared to the pre-deployment period.

The authority said the system has improved the detection of non-compliant behaviour and enhanced the efficiency and consistency of monitoring operations.

Smarter training and faster oversight

RTA officials said the system represents a major shift in automating training supervision, performance tracking and inspection processes.

It also reduces inspection time while improving overall service quality and safety standards across driving institutes.

RTA strengthens collaboration with driving institutes

The authority hosted a workshop to demonstrate the system’s features and operational procedures, including how alerts are handled.

It reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with driving institutes through knowledge-sharing and best practices to ensure effective implementation and continuous improvement in Dubai’s driver training ecosystem.

Related Topics:
RTADubai

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