Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Police, in collaboration with the Department of Traffic and Licensing, has announced the launch of a "One Day Test for Driving Licence" initiative, specifically tailored for national service recruits.
The initiative falls in line with the strategic goals set out by the Ministry of Interior and the UAE National Agenda to improve society's quality of life.
The novel programme, which allows recruits to complete the process of obtaining a new driving licence in a single day, is set to begin on Monday, July 17, 2023. It will run until the end of the year, with the potential for extension based on the success of the initiative.
Flexibility
Col. Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Acting Director of the Licensing Department at RAK Police, said that with the activation of a new service, national service recruits can now "complete the issuance of a new driving licence" within just a single day.
Col. Saqr Al Qasimi emphasised that the department is committed to upholding flexibility and responsiveness in catering to the diverse needs of the community.
This is achieved by adhering to the highest standards of precision, efficiency, and quality, and by implementing systems and programs that allow citizens to benefit from a variety of exceptional services, thereby contributing to societal sustainability.