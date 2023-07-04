Dubai: If you are a Chinese ordinary passport holder living in the UAE, who is looking for a vacation without complicated visa procedures, you should check out these 20 countries that allow you to apply for an e-visa in advance.

What is an ordinary passport? According to China Consular Affairs’ website, ordinary passports are passports that are issued to those who go abroad for non-official reasons, such as settlement, family visit, study, employment, travel, and business activities.

1. Myanmar – 28-day stay

Chinese citizens can apply for a 28-day tourism e-visa through the official e-visa website of the Myanmar Immigration Bureau, evisa.moip.gov.mm. Image Credit: Pexels

According to the website of the Chinese embassy in Myanmar, mm.china-embassy.gov.cn, Chinese citizens can apply for a 28-day tourism e-visa through the official e-visa website of the Myanmar Immigration Bureau, evisa.moip.gov.mm. The e-visa is valid for 90 days. The approval takes three working days.

To apply for the e-visa, you will need to submit a scanned copy of your passport, which needs to be valid for more than six months, upload a 4.8x3.8 centimetre photo taken within the past three months, and make an online payment using bank cards.

Cost: $50 (Dh183.65)

If you have any further questions, you can contact their e-visa portal:

Email: contact@moip.gov.mm

Phone: (+95) 673431125

2. Cambodia – 30-day stay

China Consular Affairs states on its website that Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa to enter Cambodia through the official e-visa portal of Cambodia, evisa.gov.kh. The e-visa is valid for 90 days and you can stay for up to 30 days after entering the country.

To obtain the e-visa, you will need to upload a digital photo of you, with a white background (size 3.5x4.5 centimetres), and a scanned copy of the original passport of the applicant. You will also need to fill in other required information on the website. The processing time of the visa is three business days.

Cost: Tourist Visa (Visa T) with single entry: $36 (Dh132.23)

For more information, you can visit the e-visa website or contact them on:

Phone: (+855) 23 224 973 or (+855) 99 334 973

Email: info@evisa.gov.kh or 123@evisa.gov.kh or evisacambodia@evisa.gov.kh

Visa terminology: How is validity different from stay? The validity of the visa refers to the period of time within which the visa can be used to travel to the country. This is different from the 'stay', which refers to the period of time for which you can stay in the country legally, on the visa that you have.

3. Rwanda – 30-day stay

Chinese citizens can apply for a single-entry e-visa on Rwanda’s official e-visa portal - visitrwandabookings.rdb.rw, for a stay of no more than 30 days, as per China Consular Affairs on its website. Three to five working days after the submission, an entry permit will be sent to your email address, if it is approved.

Cost: $50 (Dh183.65)

Contact the e-visa portal, in case you have any further questions:

Email: reservations@rdb.rw

Phone: (+250) 727 775 170

4. Azerbaijan – 30-day stay

Chinese citizens can apply for a tourism visa online on evisa.gov.az, for a stay of up to 30 days in Azerbaijan. Image Credit: Pexels

Chinese citizens can apply for a tourism visa online on evisa.gov.az, for a stay of up to 30 days in Azerbaijan. The processing time is three days. However, you can apply for urgent service, which will have the visa issued in three hours.

Cost:

Standard processing time (three days) - $25 (Dh91.83)

Urgent processing time (three hours) - $60 (Dh220.38)

For more information, contact the e-visa platform by submitting a feedback form. You can access the feedback form in this link: https://www.evisa.gov.az/en/contact.

5. Georgia – 30-day stay

If you are a resident living in the UAE, you are exempted from visa requirements when entering Georgia. You can stay there without a visa for 90 days in any 180-day period. You will need to present your valid UAE visa or resident permit along with your passport to the airport authority, when you land in Georgia.

Alternatively, if you prefer to have a visa in hand before travelling to Georgia, you can apply for a 30-day multiple entry e-visa on Georgia’s official visa application platform, evisa.gov.ge. The e-visa is valid for 120 days and you can stay in Georgia for up to 30 days during the validity period.

These are the documents you need:

• A passport sized photograph.

• Scanned copy of your passport in a single PDF file.

Cost: $20 (Dh73.46)

Here is the contact of the e-visa platform, in case you have any further questions:

Phone: (+995) 32 2945050

Email: contact@evisa.gov.ge

6. Malaysia – 30-day stay

Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa online, and stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days, as per Malaysia’s official e-visa platform, malaysiavisa.imi.gov.my.

The single entry e-visa is valid for three months. The multiple entry e-visa is valid for three months or six months, depending on your purpose of stay.

These are the documents you need to upload while you apply for your e-visa online:

• A passport sized photo of you.

• A scanned copy of your passport’s biodata page. Your passport need to be valid for more than six months.

• Confirmed return ticket.

• Birth certificate for minor applicants.

• Proof of paid accommodation.

• Other supporting documents, if applicable.

After you receive the e-visa, you will need to print it out and have the printout with you when you travel. These are the documents you need to present upon arrival in Malaysia:

• Valid passport/travel document.

• Valid e-visa printout.

• Boarding pass.

• Sufficient funds such as cash and debit or credit cards, to cover your expenses during your stay in Malaysia

• Confirmed return ticket.

• Proof of paid accommodation.

• Other supporting documents, if applicable.

Cost: Around RM105 (Dh82.90)

For the detailed cost, you can contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Dubai:

Phone: (+971) 4 3985 843 or (+971) 4 3985 847

Email: consulate@malaysianembassy.ae or mwdubai@kln.gov.my

7. Turkiye – 30-day stay

According to the official e-visa application portal of Turkiye - www.evisa.gov.tr, Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa to enter the country. Image Credit: Pexels

According to the official e-visa application portal of Turkiye - www.evisa.gov.tr, Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa to enter the country. The visa is valid for a total period of 180 days. Your stay cannot exceed 30 days after entering the country.

Cost: $60 (Dh220.38)

In case you need more details, you can submit your questions via their online contact form here: https://www.evisa.gov.tr/en/feedback/.

8. Kyrgyzstan – 60-day stay

As per Kyrgyzstan’s official e-visa portal, evisa.e-gov.kg, Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa in advance and visit Kyrgyzstan for up to 60 days.

China Consular Affairs’ website, cs.mfa.gov.cn, explains, “Applicants need to fill in personal and travel-related information, upload their digital photos and the information pages of their travel documents when applying for this e-visa. They also need to make a payment online using Visa or Mastercard. It takes five working days for the visa to be issued.”

Cost:

One month visa (single entry) - $51.50 (Dh189.16)

Two months visa (single entry) - $61.80 (Dh226.99)

In case you have any questions, you can contact them via email or WhatsApp:

Email: e-visa@mfa.gov.kg

WhatsApp: +996703428865

9. Tajikistan – 60-day stay

According to Tajikistan’s official e-visa platform, evisa.tj, Chinese passport holders can apply for an e-visa to stay for up to 60 days in Tajikistan. Image Credit: Pexels

According to Tajikistan’s official e-visa platform, evisa.tj, Chinese passport holders can apply for an e-visa to stay for up to 60 days in Tajikistan.

Cost:

Single entry: $30 (Dh110.19)

Multiple entry: $50 (Dh183.65)

For more details, contact them via email: visa@consular.tj.

10. Benin – 90-day stay

China Consular Affairs states on its website that Chinese citizens holding an ordinary passport should apply for an e-visa in advance via the Benin government’s visa application website - evisa.gouv.bj.

You can stay for up to 90 days. Usually, the processing time for the visa is 48 hours.

Cost:

The cost of visas, as per the e-visa website is:

e-Visa-30 days - Single Entry: 50 Euro (Dh200.12)

e-Visa-30 days - Multiple entry: 75 Euro (Dh300.18)

e-Visa-90 days - Multiple Entry: 100 Euro (Dh400.24)

If you have further questions, contact the portal via email or phone:

Email: evisa-dei@gouv.bj

Phone: (+229) 21 31 42 13 or (+229) 21 31 24 61

11. Sri Lanka – up to 180 day stay

Sri Lanka’s official e-visa platform states on its website, eta.gov.lk, states that Chinese citizens can apply for a 180-day tourist visa online before they visit the country. Alternatively, they can also apply for a 30-day tourist visa online.

The documents you need to apply for the visa are:

• A round-trip ticket or a connecting ticket.

• Proof of hotel reservations.

• Proof of sufficient funds to cover living expenses in Sri Lanka. You should have a minimum of $50 (Dh183.65) per day.

• A valid passport. The validity should be no less than six months.

Cost: $50 (Dh183.65)

Contact them for more information:

Phone: (+94) 71 9967888 or (+94) 70 1777555, (+94) 11 5329422

Email: controller@immigration.gov.lk

12. Moldova

As per the website of China Consular Affairs, Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports or travel documents, who visit Moldova for the purpose of business and tourism can apply for an e-visa. Image Credit: Pexels

As per the website of China Consular Affairs, Chinese citizens holding ordinary passports or travel documents, who visit Moldova for the purpose of business and tourism can apply for an e-visa.

This is their official e-visa portal, where you can submit your e-visa application: evisa.gov.md.

Cost: 40 euro (Dh160.09)

For more details on the e-visa, contact them via email, on evisa@mfa.md.

13. Ethiopia

From June 12, 2017, citizens of 39 countries including China can apply for an e-visa for tourism to visit Ethiopia, states the China Consular Affairs on its website.

As per the official e-visa application website of Ethiopia, evisa.gov.et/visa, you will need to fill in arrival information, personal information as well as passport information during the online application. You will also need to upload documents such as your passport front page.

Cost:

30-day e-visa with single entry - $82 (Dh301.18)

90-day e-visa with multiple entry - $202 (Dh741.94)

For more information on the duration of stay and the documents you need to upload, contact the e-visa portal:

Phone: (+251) 11 1262635

Email: support@evisa.gov.et

14. Uganda

As per the website of China Consular Affairs, Chinese travelers can apply for an e-visa to enter the country since September 2016. This is the official application website - visas.immigration.go.ug. To complete the application, you will need to prepare digital documents such as the passport information page, yellow fever vaccination certificate and passport-size photos. You will also need to pay the visa fee online. After the visa is approved, your fingerprints biometric data will be collected at the airport in Uganda.

Cost: For a six months e-visa with multiple entry - $100 (Dh367.30)

For more information on the cost of the e-visa and duration of stay, submit a message through this link: visas.immigration.go.ug/#/contact

15. Lesotho

Chinese citizens can log on to the Lesotho visa application website - evisalesotho.com to apply for an e-visa with a passport valid for at least six months. Image Credit: Pexels

Chinese citizens can log on to the Lesotho visa application website - evisalesotho.com to apply for an e-visa with a passport valid for at least six months, says China Consular Affairs on its website. After the visa application is approved, the e-visa will be sent by email. Upon landing, the airport authority will check the e-visa. Lesotho usually issues a single-entry tourist visa valid for three months.

As per the e-visa portal, these are the general requirements you need to fulfil:

• You have a passport valid for at least six months.

• You have an itinerary stating the purpose of your trip.

• You have an invitation letter requesting your presence in the Kingdom of Lesotho, if applicable.

• You have an introduction letter from your employer detailing things such as your position, salary, how long you have been employed, and the business purpose of this trip, if applicable.

• You have a bank statement or evidence of funds proving you can cover your expenses in Lesotho.

• You have a yellow fever certificate, if you are coming from an infected area.

• You have travel Insurance.

Cost:

Multiple entry visa - $250 (Dh918.24)

Single entry visa - $150 (Dh550.95)

For more information, contact them on (+86) 400 633 6148 in China.

16. Kenya

E-visa applicants need to log in to the official e-visa portal, evisa.go.ke, create an account and submit the application. The processing time is usually between two to seven working days. Your passport must be valid for at least six months, as per the website of China Consular Affairs.

Cost: $51 (Dh187.32)

For more details, contact them via WhatsApp or email:

WhatsApp: (+254) 110 922 062 or (+254) 110 922 063 or (+254) 110 922 064

Email: evisa@immigration.go.ke

17. Laos

Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa to visit Laos, says China Consular Affairs on its website. Image Credit: Pexels

Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa to visit Laos, says China Consular Affairs on its website.

It further states that the e-visa is applicable to eight ports in Laos only, including Wattay International Airport, Luang Prabang International Airport and Pakse international airport.

The official e-visa website of Laos, laoevisa.gov.la, says that the visa will be issued in three business days, given that the applicant submits all required documents.

Cost: $35 (Dh128.56)

For more information, you can contact the e-visa portal via email: support@laoevisa.gov.la. Or by submitting a question through this link: https://laoevisa.gov.la/contact.

18. Cote d'Ivoire

According to Cote d’Ivoire’s official e-visa portal, snedai.com/e-visa, Chinese citizens can obtain an e-visa before visiting the country. The documents you need to apply for an e-visa are:

• Digital copy of the identity page(s) of your passport.

• Online reservation of your round-trip ticket.

• Digital copy of invitation letter or accommodation reservation.

You will also need to make a payment online using Visa card or Mastercard. The visa is valid for three months with multiple entries.

You need to present these documents to the airport authority when you land in Cote d’Ivoire:

• E-visa payment receipt.

• The approved e-visa, which is called ‘pre-enrollment document’, that is sent to you via email after your e-visa application submission.

• Passport valid for at least six months.

• Yellow fever vaccine certificate.

Cost: 73 Euros (Dh292.31)

In case you have further questions, you can contact the e-visa portal:

Phone: (+225) 2722510808.

19. Saudi Arabia

According to Saudi Arabia’s official e-visa portal - visa.visitsaudi.com, China is among the countries that are eligible for an e-visa application. To apply for the e-visa, you will need a passport that is valid for at least six months.

The e-visa will be issued as an email attachment. It will be valid for one year from the date of issuance. The maximum length of stay allowed under the e-visa is three months.

Upon arrival, you need to present the same passport you used to apply for the e-visa, as well as the e-visa printout. Your biometric details will also be collected by the immigration authorities.

According to the website, “The price of the service will be set out on the Website and at the time of payment during the e-visa application process. The fee for the e-visa may be amended from time to time…”

For the detailed cost and procedure, contact the e-visa portal in the UAE:

(+971) 80001830142

20. Zambia

Zambia Image Credit: Pexels

According to the website of China Consular Affairs, Chinese citizens can apply for an e-visa before entering Zambia, via this website - eservices.zambiaimmigration.gov.zm.

Cost:

Single entry visa – around $25 (Dh91.82)

Double entry visa – around $40 (Dh146.92)

Multiple entry visa – around $75 (Dh275.47)

For more information on the processing time and how long you can stay in Zambia with your e-visa, contact them via phone or email:

Phone: (+260) 211 255282 or (+260) 211 252622.

Email: pro@zambiaimmigration.gov.zm