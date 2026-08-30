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DMT reopens key E20 interchange in time for school year

Major E20 upgrade boosts capacity with new lanes ahead of full 2027 works

Last updated:
WAM
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DMT reopens key E20 interchange in time for school year

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that the interchange connecting Khalifa City and Zayed City over the E20 has reopened in time for the school year.

A significant portion of the highway from and to Abu Dhabi City will have two additional lanes accessible to motorists, bringing the total to five in both directions.

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With works on most of the western segment now complete, the E20’s eastern part will also feature a new interchange and additional lanes due to open in Q1 2027.

Previously, the DMT announced that the arterial road’s development project will increase lanes from three to five in both directions and include two new bridges and 10.5 kilometres of new ramps and loops.

The project’s extensive scope also features 1.5 kilometres of internal roads and eight safety-enhancing traffic light junctions across Khalifa City and neighbouring districts.

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