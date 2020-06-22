Abu Dhabi: Traffic movement into the emirate of Abu Dhabi will continue for one more week, confirmed the media office on Monday.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced that travel within the emirate has been eased and as of June 23, residents will be permitted to move between Abu Dhabi's regions, such as to and from Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
The travel restrictions will be lifted starting from 6am on Tuesday.
“The news follows the achievements of promising indicators in the number of cases of Covid-19 found through testing in Abu Dhabi. Restrictions on entering the emirate are being extended for another week, with exemptions for all types of goods and mail, and permit holders,” said the media office.
Latest cases
On Sunday, the UAE’s latest statistics included 392 new cases of COVID-19, with 661 recoveries and one death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44,925 while there have been 32,415 recoveries in total and 302 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 48,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Travel permit
UAE residents who want to apply for a permit during the National Sterilisation Programme can do so by visiting es.adpolice.gov.ae/en/movepermit and apply online.
However, motorists leaving the emirate will not be required to obtain a travel permit.