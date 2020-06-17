Guidelines issued include the maintenance of distance as measure against coronavirus

Image Credit: Seyyed Llata/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi is gearing towards reopening its restaurants, cafes and coffee shops.

In line with the directives of the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority along with the Department of Economic Developement in Abu Dhabi have issued a circular detailing the guidelines for the reopening which take into account precautions against the spread of COVID-19.

What are the directives the eateries need to follow?

- Hand sanitisers must be kept at entrances

- Capacity of restaurants to be 40 per cent

- Workers' temperatures must be regularly checked and before reopening staff must be checked for COVID-19 status

- People under the ages of 12 and those above 60 are not to be allowed entry.

- A maximum of 4 people are to be allowed per table

- Tables must be kept at least 2.5-metres apart

- Staff should wear facemasks and gloves at all times while on duty

- All surfaces must be cleaned and sanatised daily; chairs and tables must be disinfected after each use.

What's NOT allowed?

- Buffets

- Open food displays

- Ffood samples

- Shared canapés

- Shisha

- Reusable cutlery. (Multi-use cultery only permitted in establishments with thermal dishwashers that ensure high-temperature sterilisation

Customer duties