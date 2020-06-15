Abu Dhabi: Restrictions on movement within the emirate of Abu Dhabi have been extended for a further week, starting Tuesday, June 16.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, announced the extension of restriction in entry and exit from the emirate for one week.
The ban covers movement between Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah, as well as within and out of the emirate.
The movement restrictions apply to UAE nationals and expatriate residents.
Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and for the transportation of necessary goods, according to the tweets. Movement within each region is allowed in line with National Sterilisation Programme hours.