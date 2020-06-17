1 of 11
Gondoliers take customers for a gondola ride on a canal in Venice, as the country eases its lockdown.
Customers seated in small glasshouses enjoy lunch at the Mediamatic restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The government took a major step to relax the coronavirus lockdown, with bars, restaurants, cinemas and museums reopening under strict conditions, abiding by government guidelines and respecting social distancing to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Kids wait in line over social distancing circles before the play "Elle pas princesse, Lui pas Héros" at the Theatre 14 in Paris as French theaters start to reopen with safety measures.
A pedestrian wearing a full-face covering as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 walks across Oxford Street in central London, as nonessential shops prepare for reopening.
A dancer of the Czech National Ballet performs on stage at the National Theatre in Prague. The Czech National Theatre symbolically puts an end to the season with five extraordinary performances. The National Theatre donated free tickets to paramedics to thank them for the work during the new coronavirus pandemic.
A snowboarder wears a protective face mask in the SnowZone indoor snow center, as Spain eases lockdown restrictions.
Jo Whiteman works behind a screen as she fits a young girl with a pair of shoes on the first day of business since the coronavirus lockdown at W.J. French and Son, a shoe-fitting shop in Southampton, on the south coast of England.
A performer on stilts walks among the cars at a drive-in disco, where the customers can only jiggle in their cars while listening and watching, in Schüttorf, Germany. Europeans are emerging from a months long coronavirus lockdown to a reality that is neither the world they knew, nor an entirely new one, but an odd mix of the familiar and the alien.
Employees wearing protective face masks work in the office of a hotel of Puy du Fou, a theme park, in Les Epesses, France.
People watch a sign urging to keep social distancing as they sit in a cinema in Milan, Italy. Movie theaters are reopening across the country after three months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown measures.
Supporters of Levski Sofia, surrounded by cartboard, wait for the start of the national championship's football match between Levski Sofia and Ludogorets Razgrad in Sofia, Bulgaria . Bulgarian clubs were allowed to fill the stadiums with less than 30% of the seats. Hungary became the first European country to allow supporters to return to grounds, albeit in limited numbers.
