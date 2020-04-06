It's a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus

Dubai taxis get sanitary isolators to isolate the driver from the passengers Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Even as Dubai's disinfection drive gets under way - it kicked off on Saturday - and restrictions on movement come into play, transport services are taking safety and security to a new level.

Dubai: Taxis get sanitary isolators to isolate the driver from the passengers Image Credit: Dubai media office/Twitter

Dubai Taxi Corporation, a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched an initiative to install isolators in its fleet of taxis as part of further preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The installation of these isolators, which will ensure a full separation between taxi drivers and passengers, provides greater levels of protection during journeys. The isolators have already been deployed in many taxis and work is ongoing to install them in the rest of the Dubai Taxi fleet.

Dubai Taxis vehicles undergo daily sanitisation and disinfection after each use and hand-sanitiser dispensers are always available on board, the authority added. Taxi drivers strictly adhere to preventive practices including constantly wearing masks and gloves. They also follow strict guidelines in opening and closing taxi doors to minimise contact and infection in line with directives aimed at protecting the health and safety of the community.