Even as Dubai's disinfection drive gets under way - it kicked off on Saturday - and restrictions on movement come into play, transport services are taking safety and security to a new level.
Dubai Taxi Corporation, a subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has launched an initiative to install isolators in its fleet of taxis as part of further preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The installation of these isolators, which will ensure a full separation between taxi drivers and passengers, provides greater levels of protection during journeys. The isolators have already been deployed in many taxis and work is ongoing to install them in the rest of the Dubai Taxi fleet.
Dubai Taxis vehicles undergo daily sanitisation and disinfection after each use and hand-sanitiser dispensers are always available on board, the authority added. Taxi drivers strictly adhere to preventive practices including constantly wearing masks and gloves. They also follow strict guidelines in opening and closing taxi doors to minimise contact and infection in line with directives aimed at protecting the health and safety of the community.
ALSO READ
- COVID-19: Who can leave the house amid Dubai's 24-hour disinfection drive?
- COVID-19: Disinfection drive extended to 24 hours in Dubai
- COVID-19: Can’t get a Dubai move permit online? Try this hotline instead
- Coronavirus: Workers on major construction projects don’t need a permit
- Coronavirus: Even pedestrians and cyclists need a permit to go out in Dubai