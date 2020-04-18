Comes in line with decision to extend the national sterilisation programme

Dubai: Free parking in Dubai has been extended until April 25 in line with the decision to extend the 24 hour national sterilisation programme, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority announced on Saturday.

A message from the RTA read, “The free public parking in Dubai has been extended to 25-4-20, 23:59:59pm, along with the extension of the sterilisation period within the “national sterilisation programme.”

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that the round-the-clock sterilisation programme in the emirate would be extended for an additional week on Friday.