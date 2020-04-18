Budget carrier Air Arabia reported on Sunday a 57 per cent jump in its net profit for the third quarter. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: Air Arabia announced it operated a new repatriation flight from Nepal to Sharjah carrying UAE nationals back home free of charge.

The special flight also carrying belly-hold cargo took off from Nepal on April 17 at 17:45 local time and landed in Sharjah International Airport same day at 20:25 local time.

Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard. The airline announced earlier that it’s operating a mix of outbound only passenger flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to multiple destinations.