The streets in Abu Dhabi are sterilised every day from 8pm to 6am to stop COVID-19 spread

Government authorities in Abu Dhabi urged residents to comply with instructions by carrying out social distancing and staying at home unless necessary. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi are focusing on every nook and cranny to ensure that streets are properly sterilised and disinfected as part of the national sterilisation programme to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The sterilisation programme was launched last week by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior, in coordination with local and federal entities, to sanitise all public facilities and streets as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi ‘s media office also released photos on Monday night showing the empty streets during the nation’s curfew from 8pm to 6am, and encouraged residents to continue supporting the government’s initiative #StayHome.

Zayed Bridge is completely empty during the national sterilisation programme, which is carried out every day from 8pm to 6am. Image Credit: Supplied

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer), said it is carrying out the sterilisation programme every night until April 5.

The downtown area of Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

As many as 1,100 engineers, technicians and workers have been deployed to carry out the task, utilising over 800 vehicles equipped with all the necessary equipment to maintain a clean and healthy environment in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi corniche. Image Credit: Supplied

The Integrated Transportation Centre (ITC) has also restricted the movement of all public transportation in Abu Dhabi between 8pm-6am, in addition to sterilising buses, bus stations, waiting halls, knobs, windows, digital screens and other essential passenger touchpoints. The ITC has also installed hand sanitisers, awareness posters and leaflets across its facilities to educate commuters on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The DMT pointed out that is also working closely with other entities and authorities throughout the country to ensure the success of the program, which includes the sterilisation and disinfection of bus stations, tunnels, pedestrian bridges and crossings, containers and other facilities.