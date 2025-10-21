GOLD/FOREX
Ajman taxis go high-tech with UAE’s first smart speed limiters

Smart speed limiters set new safety standard in Ajman

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Smart speed-limiters introduced in Ajman taxis.
Ajman: Ajman is taking a major step toward ensuring safer roads with the introduction of an advanced smart speed-limiter system for taxis and limousines, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE.

The Ajman Transport Authority has begun installing dynamic devices that automatically adjust vehicle speeds according to the area’s speed limits. 

Linked to GPS and a smart mapping platform, the system regulates speeds in real time and continuously updates data to a central command center, ensuring vehicles stay within safe limits across different zones.

The initiative aims to curb risky driving behavior and enhance passenger safety, marking a milestone in Ajman’s broader strategy to use technology to improve transport safety and efficiency. 

The rollout is being implemented in phases, with continuous monitoring to evaluate performance and ensure long-term success on the emirate’s roads.

Related Topics:
Ajman

