Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have deployed four smart robots to display traffic safety videos and respond to queries from the public.
General Ahmed Saif bin Zeitoun Al Mahiri, director of Central Operations Sector, said using artificial intelligence has strengthened efforts and shortened time in police work.
Mahmoud Youssef Al Balushi, director of the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols, said the new robots are community-friendly and being used in traffic education in initiatives by the police and its partners.
The robots also urge the public to adhere to traffic laws, warn them against wrong behaviours, and respond to people’s inquiries that enhance traffic safety.
Major Ahmed Abdullah Al Muhairi, director of the Smart Traffic Robotics Project at the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols, said trials of the robots showed successful interaction with the public, providing them clear and accurate answers about matters such as the value of traffic fines and the importance of safe driving.