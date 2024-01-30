Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has unveiled a blood-drawing robot at the ongoing Arab Health 2024 in Dubai.
EHS, established by the UAE government to enhance efficiency in the federal health sector, said studies indicate that the robot can save 80 per cent of the time required by medical staff and reduce patient waiting time by 50 per cent.
Dr Yousif Mohammed Alserkal, director-general of EHS, said the technology employed in the blood-drawing robot is “regionally unique”, utilising AI (Artificial Intelligence) and infrared imaging for precision and speed. EHS said the innovative device holds 56 patents across five different areas, with three additional patents to be submitted soon, covering internal systems and technologies. EHS is actively involved in research studies related to the robot’s usage, aiming to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of medical services.
Dr Abdalla Al Naqbi, acting executive director of the Clinical Support Services Sector at EHS, highlighted the commitment to fully utilising technology to improve healthcare services.
The 49th edition of the Arab Health, hosting 3,400 exhibitors, and over 180 participating countries worldwide, is being held from January 29 to February 1 at Dubai World Trade Centre.