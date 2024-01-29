‘Emirates Health’

Presented under a unified national platform dubbed “Emirates Health”, the displayed projects aim to highlight both current and future endeavours to develop the health sector comprehensively and integrally, boost competitiveness, flexibility, and effectiveness, and improve quality of life in line with the country’s strategic priorities.

MoHAP’s exhibits will feature a wide range of innovative projects and initiatives designed to improve health services by leveraging digital technologies, predictive models, health information systems, and exploring the nexus between health and climate.

These initiatives are part of the Ministry’s strategic vision to ensure the availability of proactive, high-quality healthcare services, promote public health standards in the community, increase health awareness, and enhance preventive health measures.

Projects and Programmes

The showcased projects include an AI-powered dashboard designed to bolster the capabilities of the Emergency and Crisis Centre.

There’s also a digital platform aimed at managing the career paths of healthcare professionals and another project dedicated to analysing the carbon footprint of health facilities.

Additionally, the lineup features an early detection initiative for diabetes and updates to the Alhosn app.

MoHAP is also putting up a health research platform, and the latest developments in the National Programme for Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, “Hayat,” as well as last year’s achievements by “Tatmeen” platform, which is used for tracking pharmaceutical products.

Arab Health, 49th edition Date: January 29 to February 1, 2024



What to expect: Event brings together top healthcare professionals from around the world.



It also showcases an extensive array of healthcare products and technologies, presented by thousands of both local and international companies.



On display are cutting-edge medical innovations, including artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, further solidifying the UAE’s position as a leader in this crucial field in the Middle East and globally.

Health, sustainability, quality of life

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), emphasised that sustaining the UAE’s competitiveness and enhancing its prominent status in the health field is a strategic goal that the health sector must work in collaboration with strategic partners to achieve.

“This goal, aligned with the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s leadership, will not only enhance the quality of life but also the well-being of the community.

The UAE’s internationally-recognised success in healthcare stems from its advanced health infrastructure, adaptable legislation, and skilled, trained workforce, all contributing to a globally leading health system,” the Minister said.

Al Owais noted that Arab Health is a key annual event regionally and globally, serving as a platform where the Ministry, in collaboration with its public and private sector partners, showcases the latest health projects, programmes, and initiatives that are in sync with the government’s strategies and the aspirations of “We the UAE 2031 Vision”.

He noted that the Ministry strives to foster health sustainability and the quality of life through an integrated, preventive health system, while also strengthening its adaptability to climate change. The Ministry is committed to developing innovative policies and legislation and managing public health programmes to provide comprehensive, innovative, and interconnected health services, while leveraging digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Cooperation

For his part, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “The health challenges encountered globally in recent years, coupled with the opportunities that arose from these challenges, have underscored the universality of healthcare. It’s a shared global responsibility that transcends individual countries and health systems.”

“Our presence at Arab Health today is a testament to our commitment to highlighting the crucial role and potential for global collaboration. We will spare no effort to fortify cooperation frameworks to develop sustainable healthcare systems. These systems need to be adaptable, capable of evolving with current and future changes, and dedicated to continually enhancing the quality of life for people worldwide.”

Al Mansouri emphasised that investing in key areas like life sciences, genomic sciences, health technology, precision medicine, and health data is instrumental in shaping the future of global healthcare.

He stressed that Abu Dhabi is keen to showcase its achievements and exemplary experience in these fields, reinforcing its status as a premier global healthcare destination.

Accelerated development

Meanwhile, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The Arab Health 2024 reflects the UAE’s pre-eminence in one of the most critical sectors: healthcare.

“This event showcases the rapid development, dynamic transformations, and impressive growth of the country’s health sector.”

Al Ketbi pointed out that the UAE’s health sector excels not only in its legislative framework and systems but also in boasting state-of-the-art facilities equipped with modern and smart technologies.

The sector is further enriched by advanced scientific research and medical expertise, supported by distinguished professionals and experts.

Al Ketbi reaffirmed that the UAE plays a robust and influential role in the international health landscape, where it has established a competitive edge and introduced its unique health model.

“This model is a direct result of the unlimited support and wise guidance from our leadership, forming the foundation of every achievement in this crucial sector.”

Al Ketbi highlighted that the DHA views the Arab Health as a pivotal platform for exchanging expertise and successful experiences.