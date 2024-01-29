1 of 12
Visitors on the opening day of Arab Health 2024, the Middle East’s largest healthcare event, with an expanded site and a growing international presence.
Running until February 1, the event will welcome 3,450 exhibitors and more than 110,000 healthcare professionals from 180 countries at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
This year’s event focuses on the latest technologies and innovations in the industry, enhancing patient-centred care under the core theme, Connecting Minds, Transforming Healthcare, with a range of new features added to the show floor to spotlight the latest tech driving the healthcare industry forward.
Visitors at Philips pavilion at the Arab Health 2024.
Global industry pioneers will discuss reverse ageing and longevity breakthroughs at the Future Health Summit.
The event also offers an unparalleled opportunity for senior government officials and healthcare CEOs to network and gain insights into the forthcoming groundbreaking advancements in the industry.
Consis robotic dispensers on display at Arab Health 2024.
Visitors at GE Healthcare pavilion.
The Arab Health 2024 Congress will host 10 CME-accredited conferences covering a vast range of subjects current and industry-relevant subjects, with over 330 expert speakers, making groundbreaking insights accessible to healthcare professionals.
An extended version of the Arab Health Village also returns, providing visitors with a space to network in a more relaxed environment and is open throughout show days and into the evening, with a host of food and beverage options available.
Visitors at Mental Health Immersive Lab. Arab Health 2024 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Government of Dubai, DHA, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.
Visitors on the opening day of Arab Health 2024.
