Eng. Abdulla Hamdan Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Al Ain Infrastructure Sector, said the new road will extend 3.2 kilometres in each direction, connecting the Al Masoud Interchange in the industrial area with a new signalised junction at Al Saqr Roundabout on the Al Sarouj-Industrial Area Road.

The project includes the construction of major intersections, a box culvert for stormwater drainage and a 120-metre tunnel passing through Jabal Al Naqfa, built to international engineering and safety standards.

DMT said the scheme will feature integrated infrastructure works, including rainwater drainage networks, modern street lighting and directional signage. The development will also incorporate a 5.2-kilometre cycling track, six kilometres of pedestrian walkways, and six roadside bus stops to support sustainable and multi-modal transport.

As part of wider urban enhancement measures, around 500 trees will be planted along the corridor, contributing to landscape beautification and improving the area's environmental quality.

The department said the project is expected to ease congestion, reduce travel times and accommodate rising traffic volumes driven by Al Ain's continued urban expansion, while creating a safer and more efficient transport link between residential and industrial areas.