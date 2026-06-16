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Abu Dhabi launches Dh291 million road project to improve connectivity in Al Ain

The Dual carriageway will link Al Sarouj to Al Ain Industrial Area

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Construction has begun on a Dh291 million dual carriageway linking Al Sarouj and Al Ain Industrial Area.
Construction has begun on a Dh291 million dual carriageway linking Al Sarouj and Al Ain Industrial Area.
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Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has begun construction of a Dh291.11 million dual carriageway linking the Al Sarouj district with the Al Ain Industrial Area, as part of efforts to improve traffic flow and support urban growth in the city.

The project, scheduled for completion by the end of June 2027, forms part of the department's infrastructure development strategy aimed at enhancing mobility, improving road safety and raising the quality of life for residents.

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Eng. Abdulla Hamdan Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Al Ain Infrastructure Sector, said the new road will extend 3.2 kilometres in each direction, connecting the Al Masoud Interchange in the industrial area with a new signalised junction at Al Saqr Roundabout on the Al Sarouj-Industrial Area Road.

The project includes the construction of major intersections, a box culvert for stormwater drainage and a 120-metre tunnel passing through Jabal Al Naqfa, built to international engineering and safety standards.

DMT said the scheme will feature integrated infrastructure works, including rainwater drainage networks, modern street lighting and directional signage. The development will also incorporate a 5.2-kilometre cycling track, six kilometres of pedestrian walkways, and six roadside bus stops to support sustainable and multi-modal transport.

As part of wider urban enhancement measures, around 500 trees will be planted along the corridor, contributing to landscape beautification and improving the area's environmental quality.

The department said the project is expected to ease congestion, reduce travel times and accommodate rising traffic volumes driven by Al Ain's continued urban expansion, while creating a safer and more efficient transport link between residential and industrial areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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