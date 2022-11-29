Dubai: Motorists will enjoy free public parking across Dubai, except at multi-level parking terminals, for four days, starting from Thursday, December 1, until Sunday, December 4. Parking tariffs will resume on Monday, December 5.
The Roads and Transport Authority also announced on Tuesday the service timings of public transport on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day.
Dubai Metro
During the holiday, Dubai Metro service will be running on both the Red and Green Lines from Wednesday to Saturday (November 30 — December 3) from 5am to 1am (the following day). Both Lines will operate on Sunday, December 4, from 8am to 12 midnight.
Dubai Tram
Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am on November 30 to December 3; and from 9am to 1am (the following day) on December 4.
Public buses will operate between December 1 and 4 from 6am to 1am (the following day); while the timing of all Metro Link bus services will be synchronised with the metro timetables.