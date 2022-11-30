Abu Dhabi: Motorists will enjoy free parking and toll-free roads in Abu Dhabi emirate over the upcoming National Day break, the emirate’s transport sector regulator has announced.
The charge-free period for Mawaqif parking fees and Darb road tolls will kick off from the first day of the official holiday tomorrow, December 1, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) has said. The charges will be reinstated on Monday, December 5.
Respect for others
The ITC has meanwhile urged residents to be considerate of other road users during the charge-free period, and called upon them to adhere to residential parking regulations between 9pm and 8am every day. Motorists must also avoid parking in non-designated spots, and in a manner that blocks traffic flow.
Parking in Abu Dhabi will become paid again at 8am on December 5 whereas the Darb tolls will be collected between the 7am — 9am and 5pm — 7pm peak hours from December 5 onwards.
Public buses
Meanwhile, public bus services in the emirate will be available according to their weekend and public holiday schedule.
Service centres
ITC Customers Happiness Centres will remain closed over the holiday, starting from Thursday, December 1, until Sunday, December 4. They will begin accepting customers again from Monday, December 5.
Customers may however continue to apply for ITC services online, or by using the Darb and Darbi smartphone apps. Commuters can also contact the DMT’s unified Service Support Centre on 800850, or call for public taxis using the 600535353 hotline.