Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a water leakage, causing traffic delay on Marasi Drive in Business Bay and asked drivers to take alternative roads.
In a tweet posted at 4.48pm on Thursday, RTA stated: “A delay is expected on Marasi Drive in Business Bay due to water leakage from a Dubai Municipality service line.”
“We advise drivers to be cautious and use alternative roads to reach the Business Bay area, such as Al Mustaqbal St. for those coming from Al Khail St. on Al Meydan Rd., and Business Bay St. 1 for those coming from Sheikh Zayed Rd,” RTA added in the tweet thread.
