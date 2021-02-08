Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started an extensive campaign to administer COVID-19 vaccination to all employees, including taxi and bus drivers; metro and tram staff as well as their families. The programme is expected to cover about 30,000 staff, including frontliners involved in combating COVID-19, the RTA announced on Monday.
“The vaccine will be provided to employees who have confirmed their willingness to receive it. An in-house vaccination centre has been set up for this purpose, in cooperation with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), making RTA the first government entity to have this sort of facility,” the transport authority noted.
Healthy environment
Nada Jasim, director of RTA’s Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning, Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, noted: “The vaccination campaign reflects RTA’s keenness to run the process efficiently and ensure a safe and healthy environment for employees in line with the leadership’s directives.”
RTA’s vaccination centre has 30 counters with the capacity to administer vaccines to 150 employees per hour or about 1,200 to 1,500 employees per day. As of Monday, February 8, a total of 22,002 employees, including front-end staff, metro and tram operators, and parking inspectors, as well as their dependents, have been vaccinated,” she noted.
Vaccination target
The RTA said 90 per cent of metro/tram employees, bus drivers and 60 per cent of transport employees will be vaccinated next week.