Abu Dhabi: The grounds of the capital’s iconic green bus station have been renovated at a cost of Dh3.9 million.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality said the Central Bus Station project had involved asphalt maintenance works at the station, located on Hazza Bin Zayed Street, next to Al Wahda Mall.
Central location
The bus station is the central location connecting the capital’s many intercity and inter-emirate services. Built in 1989, it still serves hundreds of commuters today, and has once again become a transport hub after Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre, resumed inter-emirate bus services in December 2020.
Within the green building, there are a number of small restaurants and groceries, along with ticket counters, washrooms and prayer rooms to serve travellers.
Other than public buses, many public taxis also gather at the station to serve customers.