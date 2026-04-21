GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Traffic alert: Delays expected in Dubai for AFC game

Roads affected include Oud Metha Road, Sheikha Latifa Hospital Street, Sheikh Rashid Road

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Congestion is likely on several key roads surrounding the stadium and urged residents to plan their journeys in advance to ensure smoother travel.
Congestion is likely on several key roads surrounding the stadium and urged residents to plan their journeys in advance to ensure smoother travel.
Social Media

Dubai: Motorists in Dubai have been advised to expect traffic delays on Wednesday, April 22, as crowds gather for the AFC Champions League 2 match at Al Wasl Club.

In a social media post, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said congestion is likely on several key roads surrounding the stadium and urged residents to plan their journeys in advance to ensure smoother travel.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The authority also confirmed that additional parking will be available behind the stadium to accommodate visitors attending the match.

Roads expected to be affected include Oud Metha Road, Sheikha Latifa Hospital Street, Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Wasl Club Street.

The RTA encouraged motorists to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible, particularly during peak hours around the event.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

RTA project slashes travel time up to 40% in some areas

RTA project slashes travel time up to 40% in some areas

1m read
Drivers urged to use alternative routes as works begin at key intersection.

Dubai traffic alert: Hessa St diversion this weekend

1m read
RTA: Buses to Sharjah, Ajman temporarily suspended

RTA: Buses to Sharjah, Ajman temporarily suspended

1m read
Authorities advised motorists to plan their trips in advance and follow directional signs to ensure smooth travel

Traffic alert: Dubai RTA announces temporary diversions

1m read