Roads affected include Oud Metha Road, Sheikha Latifa Hospital Street, Sheikh Rashid Road
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai have been advised to expect traffic delays on Wednesday, April 22, as crowds gather for the AFC Champions League 2 match at Al Wasl Club.
In a social media post, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said congestion is likely on several key roads surrounding the stadium and urged residents to plan their journeys in advance to ensure smoother travel.
The authority also confirmed that additional parking will be available behind the stadium to accommodate visitors attending the match.
Roads expected to be affected include Oud Metha Road, Sheikha Latifa Hospital Street, Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Wasl Club Street.
The RTA encouraged motorists to allow extra travel time and consider alternative routes where possible, particularly during peak hours around the event.