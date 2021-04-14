Abu Dhabi: Hotels will be exempt from tourism and municipality fees until June 30, 2021, following an extension of the exemption scheme offered by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi.
The exemption follows directives from Abu Dhabi Executive Council that are part of the economic stimulus package, and part of ongoing efforts to support the sector in overcoming challenges from COVID-19.
In March 2020, DCT Abu Dhabi introduced a series of initiatives and stimulus to support hotel and tourism establishments in the capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This initiative is in line with our vision of sustaining and supporting the tourism sector, especially in the exceptional and urgent circumstances that currently face the sector. It supports the revitalisation of the tourism sector, and ensures that it recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at the DCT Abu Dhabi.