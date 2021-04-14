The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2021 will be held from May 23-29, the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Wednesday.
The media office said that ADIBF, which will have strict COVID-19 protocols in place, will bring together literary and publishing professionals from around the world, further demonstrating Abu Dhabi’s ability to safely host large-scale events.
ADIBF is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
“The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair plays a crucial role in uniting literary and publishing professionals from the region and around the world to showcase the latest trends, innovations and literary releases,” said Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. “While last year’s virtual edition featured an extensive programme of online events, we are pleased to be able to offer stakeholders and visitors a physical event once again. Our commitment to organising the 30th edition of the fair at ADNEC reinforces the readiness of Abu Dhabi to host major events while working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants and visitors.”
The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will take place at ADNEC from May 23 to 29, opening from 9am to 10pm from Sunday to Saturday, and from 4pm to 10pm on Friday.