Dubai: Engineer Waleed Al Zoubi, chairman of Tiger Group, has announced a donation of Dh6 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged communities in 50 countries.
On March 10, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the 1 Billion Meals initiative as an extension of last year’s 100 Million Meals, which gathered and distributed 220 million meals, prompting the new goal of one billion meals.
Significant addition
Al Zoubi’s donation is equivalent to six million meals. Tiger Group is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is helping to alleviate the hunger worldwide. It is a significant addition to the 76 million meals collected within just six days of its launch.
Al Zoubi said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative preserves our culture and instills love for the UAE and its people in the hearts of the world. They’ve known it as an innovative nation, and they now know it as a humanitarian one.”
Donation Channels
Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels — the campaign’s official website, bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call Centre via a toll-free number 8009999.