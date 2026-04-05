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Three fires controlled at Abu Dhabi’s Borouge petrochemicals plant after air defence debris

No injuries reported; site damage under assessment

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Three fires at Borouge plant after air defence interception debris, operations halted
Three fires at Borouge plant after air defence interception debris, operations halted

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that three fires broke out at the Borouge Petrochemicals plant after debris fell following a successful air defense interception. Emergency response teams acted quickly to contain the fires.

No injuries were reported. Some damage occurred at the site, and an assessment is ongoing.

Operations at the facility have been suspended while officials evaluate the impact.

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Earlier at 6:44 am on Sunday, the UAE’s air defence systems responded to an incoming missile threat from Iran, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said. The projectiles were successfully intercepted.

Authorities urged the public to rely solely on official sources and avoid sharing rumours or unverified reports.

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Abu DhabiUS-Israel-Iran war

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