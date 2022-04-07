Dubai: Twenty-six-year old Pakistani expatriate Jasim Saleem, who works as a security guard, can now have the perfect wedding he has been dreaming about. He and two other expatriates won Dh77,777 from the recent Emirates Draw.

Saleem said: “It was the first time I participated in Emirates Draw and I’m still shocked that I won. I will use my winnings to help plan for my wedding back home next year and put some money aside to start my life with my wife afterwards.”

The Dubai-based Pakistani expatriate added that he would also donate an amount to the welfare group in his village. Saleem discovered that he had won after he received an email notification. Once he confirmed that it was genuine, he called his family to let them know that Emirates Draw had just transformed their lives. “My family was very excited when I told them that I had won Dh77,777. It gave us all a great start to Ramadan. Thank you, Emirates Draw. I’m going to keep participating and I hope to win again, if God wills it,” he added.

Canadian winner

Fellow participant John Patrick McNeil Tainsh, 38, from Canada, was encouraged to participate in Emirates Draw after reading an article that featured a previous winner. He said: “I was quite surprised when I found out that I had won because I didn’t expect to since it was only my first time participating in the draw. I initially received an email saying that I had won, but it wasn’t until I got the official email and a call that I realised that it was true. Tainsh, who works in flight operations, immediately messaged his sister who lives in the United States.

Australian winner

Another lucky winner, Steven Geens, also had an exciting evening when he received an email informing him that he was one of the winning participants to receive Dh77,777. The 55-year-old Australian skydiving instructor said: “It was a happy surprise when I found out that I had won. I had participated four or five times before.”

Geens plans to surprise his family with this great news once he travels back home in a few weeks. In the meantime, he intends to put his winnings into savings and celebrate with friends. “I’m encouraging all my friends to participate in Emirates Draw and I’m very motivated to keep trying and hopefully I’ll win again soon,” he said.

