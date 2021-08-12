Global Village VIP Packs are highly sought after as they provide a host of benefits Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Global Village has confirmed the launch dates for pre-bookings and official on-sale of the Season 26 VIP Packs.

Presenting a host of benefits that complement the Global Village guest experience, highly sought after VIP Packs include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets and VIP Wonder Passes for access to Ripley’s Believe it or Not!® museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.

This season, a new Diamond pack has also been created and a number of new benefits added to the Global Village VIP experience. In light of the expected high demand, Global Village and Virgin Megastore Tickets have launched a pre-booking feature for a limited number of packs. As Season 26 moves closer, the park announced today that guests can pre-book their VIP Packs from Saturday, August 28, and purchase them on Saturday, September 4.

VIP Packs will be exclusively available through the Virgin Megastore ticketing website, www.tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae. The sales and virtual queueing platforms have been enhanced to further improve the buying experience, and customers are encouraged to once again register on the Virgin Megastore Tickets site prior to the on-sale in order to have the most convenient and seamless purchase journey possible. The Season 26 VIP Packs offer exceptional value and are available in limited quantities so demand is expected to be high.

Muhannad Ishaq, senior manager - guest relations, Global Village, said: “Last Season, the Platinum Packs sold out in under 40 minutes with the Silver Packs selling out in just hours. We are delighted to partner again with Virgin Megastore Tickets, who have implemented world class online systems to ensure a smooth guest journey. With increased benefits and value, we are expecting high demand for the Season 26 VIP packs and encourage our guests to make use of the new pre-booking feature and also ensure they register ahead of the on-sale.”

Four categories

The packs are available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories. Individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person. The brand new Diamond Pack includes new in-park services including car wash, porter service and in-park taxis. Over and above the usual VIP Parking, entrance and attractions, this season’s VIP Packs also include table reservations for Majlis of the world during Ramadan, Expo 2020 season or multi-day passes, as well as complimentary entrance and exclusive offers for Dubai Parks and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.

VIP guests are also eligible for up to 50 per cent complimentary bonus points when they top-up their VIP Wonder Pass and VIP entrance for major attractions in the Carnaval. Furthermore, they can utilise an exclusive table restaurant reservation service, a Concierge call center and their own personalised dashboard on the Global Village App so they can manage their tickets, offers and more.

Tarek Moussawer, vice=president-multimedia, added: “We are very proud of our ongoing partnership with Global Village, with Virgin Megastore Tickets continuing to be the partner of choice and exclusive platform for the release of the annual VIP Packs. This year’s Pack’s line-up with new options and better benefits and value, are sure to delight regulars at Global Village. Both our teams are working hard to ensure the online experience is as wonderful as the in-park experience.”

Ticket prices

IP Packs will be delivered to guests in early October ahead of the season opening on October 26. Guests must register their VIP packs online in order to activate the passes and privileges. The registration process is simple and allows VIP guests to access their account where they can manage their tickets, passes, offers and privileges on the award-winning Global Village App.

Diamond VIP Packs will be available on sale at Dh6,000 with benefits worth over Dh17,000 and Platinum Packs can be purchased for Dh2,400 with benefits worth Dh12,000. With Dh10,000 worth of benefits, the Gold Pack can be purchased for Dh1,900 and finally the Silver VIP Packs will cost Dh1,500 and are valued at Dh5,000. This season the glittering VIP Packs have been totally redesigned and all pack content, from entry tickets to parking passes, will be colour coded to differentiate between the different VIP experiences.