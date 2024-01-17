Abu Dhabi: A chance to partake in social customs of Abu Dhabi unchanged by modernity awaits visitors to the Al Hosn Festival running from January 19 to 28 in the Al Hosn area.
Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Festival offers a glimpse life as it to be in the past decades.
The Heritage Area will have camels and visitors can learn about their significance in local culture, as well as the traditions and expressions associated with them. They can also experience a market showcasing Emirati women’s fashion and jewellery.
The Crafts Zone will delve into the culture of henna and host the Emirati House, where antique dealers and designers will gather. Visitors can also see the work of new local creative studios and savour flavours prepared by food vendors participating in the festival for the first time.
The festival offers a music programme that includes traditional group performances, shows by young musicians, emerging local bands, and DJ sets.
Al Hosn Festival provides a platform for experimentation and cultural dialogue, while preserving Emirati traditions, in line with the vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi and its mission to protect and promote the emirate’s heritage and provide an open platform for artistic creative experiences.
The Al Hosn area is the “essential cultural pillar” in the UAE capital, as it includes three interconnected parts: Al Hosn Palace, the Cultural Complex, and the House of Craftsmen. Its importance lies in combining elements of ancient history, community, and traditions, DCT Abu Dhabi said.