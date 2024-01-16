Sharjah: Get ready for some cultural treats this winter as the 9th edition of the Khorfakkan Theatre Festival is set to commence on January 20.
The upcoming edition of the annual festival will see the participation of numerous local and international theatre and performing arts groups, presenting a diverse array of artistic, educational, and entertaining performances throughout the carnival-like event that extends beyond midnight.
The event is organised by the Department of Culture in Sharjah under the patronage of Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
Parade to kick-off event
Festivities will kick off with a 60-minute parade from Wadi Shi Square to the event venue, Khorfakkan Park.
The parade will feature creatively-adorned vehicles reflecting the dramatic essence of the event, along with motorised and acrobatic games, and various artistic, cultural, police, school, and scout groups.
The festival grounds encompass three well-equipped platforms with all the necessary audiovisual facilities.
Tradition, heritage
The festivities will open with “Fan Al-Ayala”, one of the oldest traditional arts in the country that combines singing with other forms of performance, spotlighting the rich traditions and values of the Emirati community.
Two school theatrical performances, dubbed “A Rooster In Our Field” by Aatika bint Zaid Primary School and “The Ant and the Grasshopper” by Al Akd Al Fareed Primary School, will be held.
The same stage will then host the play “Let’s Talk a Little” by director Jasim Al Tamimi, which received the Special Jury Award in the tenth edition of the Kalba Short Plays Festival.
Subsequently, the same stage will feature an Egyptian heritage showcase, followed by the play “The Prisoners” presented by the Sharjah Scouts Team on the green stage.
The festival boasts various other popular shows such as “Al Dan” and “Al Leo”, along with folkloric performances from Africa and India. The agenda also features a series of interactive competitions in the arts of masks, decoration, and fashion.