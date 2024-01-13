1 of 10
The aerial view shows terraced hills at Helin village in Anqing, in eastern China's Anhui province on January 12, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 10
A damaged pedestrian bridge is seen after explosives were detonated, following the disappearance of Jose Adolfo Macias, alias 'Fito', leader of the Los Choneros criminal group, in Quito, Ecuador, January 9, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
View of the Paine Massif at Torres del Paine National Park in Chile's Magallanes Region in southern Chile, 400 km northwest of Punta Arenas, on January 7, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
4 of 10
The Gravity-1 rocket, developed by Chinese company Orienspace, takes off from a ship off the coast of Haiyang, Shandong province, China January 11, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
A man pushes his bike over a road bridge over the River Soar as a narrowboat lays across it after being swept away during flooding in the aftermath of Storm Henk in Barrow On Soar, Britain, January 6, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
A security guard of Brazil's presidency uses an anti-drone weapon against a drone that was flying near the Planalto Palace and the National Congress during events to mark the consolidation of democracy in Brazil, a year after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil January 8, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
Residents evacuate using a horse-drawn carriage in the flooded town of Dayeuhkolot in Bandung on January 12, 2024, after a river overflowed due to heavy rain.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
Team Audi Sport's Spanish driver Carlos Sainz and his Spanish co-driver Lucas Cruz steer their car during stage 6 of the Dakar rally 2024, a 48h-chrono stage between Shubaytah and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, on January 11, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 10
Anglers fish through holes on a frozen river during the annual ice fishing festival in Hwacheon on January 7, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 10
A person films the snow next to a food cart as snow falls in New York City, U.S., January 6, 2024.
Image Credit: Reuters