RAS AL KHAIMAH: RAK Transport Authority (RAKTA) has launched the experimental phase of smart monitoring and control systems in transportation, represented by smart surveillance cameras in buses and taxis, smart meters and a smart control centre.
The project covers installation of four smart cameras in taxis, in addition to eight cameras on public transport buses, which aim to enhance and provide the highest levels of security and safety in transportation in Ras Al Khaimah. The cameras work through smart sensors.
The smart meter system, considered one of the latest technologies for taxis, operates with an artificial intelligence system to improve fleet operations. It will also be linked to a smart control centre in which it will view the bus and taxi fleets in real time 24 hours a day, thus enhancing the smart city system.
Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, general manager of RAKTA, said the aim of these smart systems is to strengthen the security system in Ras Al Khaimah and enhance government directions to shift to smart cities and raise the quality of life for residents.
These systems also provide a solution for the comprehensive management of taxi and bus fleets using the latest artificial intelligence technologies.
Al Blooshi also confirmed that the smart cameras, smart meters and control centre which work with artificial intelligence technologies are considered a source of big data to be analysed in a way that helps decision-makers in improving and developing services and maintaining the safety and security of transportation users by reducing traffic accidents, complaints and lost items.