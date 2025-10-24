Step inside Dubai’s reimagined Lost World Aquarium — here's what's new

17 years on, Atlantis’ famous aquarium returns with a futuristic underwater experience
Dubai: Seventeen years after first opening its doors, one of Dubai’s most popular attractions has been reborn. The Lost World Aquarium formerly known as the Lost Chambers, has reopened at Atlantis, The Palm, unveiling a completely reimagined experience that blends marine education with immersive storytelling and technology.
Closed since August for a major revamp, the aquarium officially opens on Monday, October 27, marking a new chapter in how visitors engage with the ocean’s mysteries. While it remains home to hundreds of aquatic species, the space now feels closer to a living storybook than a traditional aquarium.
The redesigned attraction brings together cinematic projection mapping, precision-engineered sound, and digital interactivity to create an underwater world that blurs the line between real and imagined.
Visitors move through 14 themed rooms, each featuring its own visual narrative, score, and tactile experiences. The combination of 1,900 LED panels, 55 high-powered projectors, and 140 speakers transforms the aquarium into an immersive environment rather than a static display.
The new focus is on blending mythological storytelling with marine science. A live mermaid performance set in the 10-metre-deep Ambassador Lagoon adds a touch of fantasy, but it’s rooted in technique: The performers are trained divers demonstrating advanced breath-holding and choreography that bring marine life to life through art.
The aquarium also introduces an optional add-on called the 'Interactive Trident', a handheld device that unlocks hidden messages and multi-sensory effects across the themed rooms. As a take-home souvenir while clearly designed to appeal to younger visitors, it also reflects the broader shift towards interactive, self-guided exploration.
The renovation also brings new life, literally. The aquarium now houses 430 new marine animals across 35 newly introduced species, including the Striated Frogfish, Axolotl, and Giant Pacific Octopus. These additions are spread across 19 new habitats, each designed to reflect distinct ocean environments.
Behind-the-scenes tours have been expanded to show how marine species are cared for and to encourage visitors to consider their own environmental footprint. The aquarium’s accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums remains an important marker of its commitment to animal welfare and ethical standards.
What's Included:
Access to Dubai’s all-new, fully reimagined aquarium
Explore 14 immersive interactive chambers
Come face-to-face with 65,000 marine creatures, including sharks, rays, and more
Marvel at the Ambassador Lagoon, one of the largest open-air aquariums in the region
Experience 360° projection mapping and live mermaid shows
Unlock hidden secrets with the Interactive Trident (add-on)
Follow the self-guided Explorer Trail packed with challenges and surprises
Enjoy daily live shows and exciting feeding sessions
Tickets can be booked on the official website and are recommended to book in advance.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox