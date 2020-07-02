Abu Dhabi: Stealing passwords and using them without authorisation will land a person behind bars along with fines reaching up to Dh500,000, the UAE Public Prosecution has warned people on social media.
The use of a password without authorisation is a crime punishable by law. The person who commits the crime will be punished with imprisonment and a fine ranging between Dh200,000- Dh500,000.
These fines will be levied on whoever obtains secret numbers, codes, passwords without authorisation or any other unauthorised means to access the information.
The public prosecution said no matter of how the information is gathered, the fines will apply and legal action as per the Article No. 14 of Federal Decree No. 5 of 2012 covering cybercrimes will be taken.
Invading privacy
The Public Prosecution also warned the public against downloading pictures of others, making electronic copies or saving them without authorisation.
Such acts are illegal and considered an invasion of the privacy of individuals. Those found guilty will be slapped with fines ranging between Dh150,000 and Dh500,000 or jailed for not less than six months.