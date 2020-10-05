Speeding car
Ras Al Khaimah: A 64-year-old Asian man died on the spot after being run over by a speeding car on Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Ras Al Khaimah, police said on Sunday.

They said the police operations room received a call at 7.02pm saying an accident had occurred on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road .

Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of traffic and patrols department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the incident took place near Exit 126.

The Asian victim was pronounced dead at the accident site. The speeding vehicle was being driven by a 27-year-old Emirati man, Brig Al Naqbi said, adding that he had been taken into police custody for questioning.

Brig Al Naqbi said the accident occurred while the victim was crossing the road in an undesignated area

He appealed to the community not to cross roads except at pedestrian crossings and after making sure that the path is clear of traffic. He also called on motorists to pay attention to the road and not to be distracted.