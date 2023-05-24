Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City has launched the Advanced Gynaecology Institute on Tuesday to provide complex care solutions for women.

The institute is designed to offer timely, sophisticated, and multidisciplinary healthcare solutions to women of all ages. Its launch comes just months after the hospital joined hands with the globally renowned Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis Academy (IFEM Endo).

The institute was inaugurated by Dr Maitha Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of State. The ceremony was also attended by Dr Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, non-executive director at Burjeel Holdings, Nora Al Mareikhi, chairwoman of Hemmah, and Professor Dr Sherine Farouk, associate provost of academic projects at Abu Dhabi University (ADU).

Specialised clinics

Three specialised clinics of the hospital — Gynaecological Oncology, IFEM Endo Middle East Clinic, and Complex Gynaecology Care — will come under the newly formed institute.

It will offer advanced and comprehensive care including gynaecological surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and complex gynaecology care for a wide range of conditions, including menorrhagia, fibroids, and benign ovarian masses.

Endometriosis

One of the key specialties of the institute is its cutting-edge offerings for endometriosis. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it affects roughly 10 per cent of reproductive-age women and girls globally. The expert team will also be involved in clinical research and training, which will broaden the region’s complex gynaecology and gynaecologic cancer care.

Professor Horace Roman, a renowned endometriosis surgeon and founding member of IFEM Endo, will lead the institute, supported by a team of highly qualified gynaecologists, obstetricians, oncologists, and other healthcare professionals.

Advanced surgical care

The institute’s primary focus will be on advanced surgical procedures – in line with Burjeel Holdings focus on investing in complex and super-specialised capability in the UAE. It will operate state-of-the-art surgical suites equipped with the latest technology, allowing for advanced procedures such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries. These minimally invasive procedures may enable shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and less scarring compared to traditional open surgeries.

Gynaecological cancers are another focus area at the institute, where, in addition to treating cancer, there is also an emphasis on preserving reproductive function in young patients, managing the side effects of treatment, and improving the quality of life for patients with advanced or recurrent gynecological malignancies. Additionally, the institute will offer highly advanced minimally invasive surgeries for endometriosis.

Milestone in women’s healthcare

“The launch of the Advanced Gynaecology Institute showcases our commitment to excellence and cements our position as a leader in complex care. With a focus on advanced surgical procedures, specialised clinics, and personalised care, the institute is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare sector and the health of women in the UAE and beyond,” said John Sunil, chief executive officer at Burjeel Holdings.