The male patient was treated at Madinat Zayed Hospital, part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) network in Al Dhafra region.

“The world-class treatment at Al Dhafra Hospital aims to bring optimal health solutions to help people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives in line with PureHealth Group’s key objective of longevity. Seha is committed to enhancing the healthcare ecosystem in the country across all our hospitals and clinics, in line with the directives of the UAE leadership,” said Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, group chief executive officer at Seha.

WHAT IS A RECTAL PROLAPSE? Rectal prolapse occurs when part of the large intestine’s lowest section, the rectum, slips outside the muscular opening at the end of the digestive tract, the anus.



The condition causes much discomfort, and commonly affects women over the age of 50 years. It can also cause complications if left untreated.

Dr. Bassam Al Mahameed, consultant and chair of surgery at Madinat Zayed Hospital, said the procedure, a laparoscopic rectopexy, was performed through four small openings in the abdominal wall.

“The patient presented with a complaint of defecation in the anal area, accompanied by anal bleeding. The clinical examination found that he had a complete rectal prolapse.

"Accordingly, the patient was prepared for surgical procedure, with a complete colonoscopy and some blood tests. The surgery was performed laparoscopically through four small openings in the abdominal wall. The sigmoid colon was removed, and the rectum was repaired,” Dr Al Mahameed said.

Laparoscopic rectopexy • Laparoscopic rectopexy is one of the surgeries that is used to repair a rectal prolapse. The term ‘laparoscopic’ refers to surgery performed through several very small incisions in the abdomen.



• A long, thin camera called a laparoscope is placed through an incision near the belly button to see the inside of the abdomen. The other small incisions are used to place instruments to perform the surgery.



• The procedure offers several advantages include low-morbidity, improved cosmesis, the rapid return of intestinal function, early discharge from hospital, and a low recurrence rate.

Discharged in 4 days

The patient was discharged from the hospital within four days, and in excellent condition.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude and thanks to the entire medical staff for their great interest and care to me. I cannot forget the support they provided me after the surgery,” the patient said.

Al Dhafra Hospitals are distinguished medical care facilities located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi. The group encompasses six hospitals, Madinat Zayed City Hospital, Ghayathi Hospital, Sila Hospital, Marfa Hospital, Liwa Hospital and Delma Hospital and four clinics - Bidaa Al Mutawaa Clinic, Abu Al Abyad Clinic, Sir Bani Yas Clinic, and Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center in Zayed City.

These hospitals and clinics provide medical services in 16 different specialties for inpatients and outpatients.

Patient care

The achievement is part of PureHealth and Seha’s commitment to elevate the healthcare sector and ensure excellence in patient care, with the aim to contribute to the future vision of the UAE to become one of the leading countries in the world in terms of the quality of healthcare services.

As part of its commitment to improving the average health spans and promoting a healthier lifestyle in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in line with its science of longevity, PureHealth is working with Seha and other group companies on leveraging technology and data to embed optimal health solutions to help people live longer, healthier, happier, and fuller lives.

200 hospitals, 100 clinics

PureHealth operates more than 200 hospitals, and over 100 clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and related businesses in the UAE.