Dubai: Guess what? Dubai Municipality cleaners have now been allocated shaded trollies with fans.
The trollies have a variety of features that cater to the requirements of the worker for him to perform his duties while keeping him comfortable too.
The trolley features a roof fitted with a clean solar energy fan and a canopy that protects from sunlight, especially in the summer, which contributes to providing excellent care for workers and ensuring a healthy and safe working environment for them. The trolley, characterised by an easy-to-move feature, has a capacity of 150 litres and contains two storages in which the worker can put all the cleaning equipment, instead of carrying them manually, in addition to collecting the waste and putting it in the places designated for it.
As a first phase, 25 trollies will be distributed for the workers to use in cleaning and removing waste in Dubai.
The initiative is in line with the objectives of Dubai Municipality to make Dubai the preferred place to live and work in every sector, while maintaining aesthetics and hygiene.