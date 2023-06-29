1. Armed man shot dead near US consulate in Saudi Arabia
Nepalese worker dies in shootout between assailant and security forces
2. 'Presumed human remains' found in Titan sub debris
The presumed remains were among the evidence from the sub that arrived at a Canadian pier
3. No tax on overseas spending for Indian tourists
The new tax would have also covered the sale of overseas tour packages
4. Dubai Metro: What is the last train timing?
The service tells commuters when the last train will leave their Metro station for the day
5. Eid Al Adha 2023: Free fireworks in Dubai
The Eid fireworks will be held in Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Parks and Resorts.