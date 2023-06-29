Dubai: Saudi Security forces killed an armed man near the US Consulate in Jeddah, where a Nepalese worker was killed in the shootout between the assailant and the security force, the Saudi Press Agency SPA said on Wednesday.
The Nepali victim was a security guard at the consulate. The incident took place at 6:45pm on Wednesday.
According to SPA, the assailant parked his car near the US consulate and got out carrying a firearm. The shootout between the assailant and the security forces resulted in injuring the worker who died shortly later.
Saudi authorities launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the incident and its circumstances.