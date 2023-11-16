Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed Festival featuring the UAE’s rich culture and heritage is set to open in Al Wthab area in Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 17.
The event is held at Sheikh Zayed Heritage Village under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced the Higher Organising Committee of Sheikh Zayed Festival on Thursday.
Wide ranging activities have been lined up during the festival. Visitors to the festival can enjoy drones show, fireworks, Emirates Fountains Shows, Military Heritage Music Shows, Heritage Village Activities, Children’s Theatre and host of interactive activities.
The Festival, which runs from November 17, 20203 to March 9, 2024, bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in recognition of his pivotal role in preserving authentic Emirati heritage and his admirable pursuit of applying true and noble Emirati cultural values, passing them on to future generations.
The Festival features a range of events and popular performances suitable for all family members and offers opportunities for cultural exchanges in a family-friendly, entertaining and educational environment.
As a global platform that provides social, cultural, and humanitarian exchange between civilisations, the Festival attracts broad international participation that reinforces efforts to spread the UAE’s message of humanity to the world.
Weekly fireworks show
At the Sheikh Zayed Festival, you can enjoy some of the biggest and most elaborate fireworks displays, which will light up Al Wathba skies throughout the Festival’s run with the most spectacular colours and formations every Saturday at 10pm.
Hertigage village
The Heritage Village reflects the UAE’s civilisation and long history across 4 different environments; the marine, the land, the mountain and agricultural environments; Where the visitor can live the ancient heritage experience and evoke the fragrance of the past through many surprises, adventures, popular competitions and traditional games.
Emirates Foundation sound and laser show
At the Sheikh Zayed Festival, visitors get an amazing chance to enjoy the magnificent Emirates Fountain, the first of its kind in the UAE, with special dancing water fountain shows, augmented by eye-pleasing laser shows and 3D hologram shows, offering a one-of-a-kind experience where visitors can take beautiful photos that capture the amazing times they spend at the Festival.
Drones show
Amazing drone shows will be held on the opening day of the festival on Friday.