Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, issued a Federal Decree appointing Aisha Mohamed Ahmed Belharfia, as Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, for Emiratisation.
Aisha served previously as Acting Under-Secretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Affairs at MOHRE.
She has also taken responsibilities related to labour offices and licenses, and contributed to the development of laws and legislation regulating the labour sector. She launched various projects and initiatives aimed at raising the efficiency of the labour market.