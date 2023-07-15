1. Video: Mohammed Bin Rashid tours Dubai via Metro
The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) shares the video
2. From a salary of Dh4,000 in 1998, UAE expat now runs 5 businesses
48-year-old expat started his first business in 2003, now he makes Dh100 million a year
3. Heatwave: How this Saudi city, Islam’s second holiest site, is beating the summer heat
Medina braces for heatwave as pilgrim influx persists into the sacred city
4. Video: Man celebrates 5th marriage at 90, says he wants to marry again
Grandfather emphasises marriage brings comfort, and ‘has been secret of my good health’
5. UAE: Applying for a visit visa for a family member?
You may be asked to provide a ‘consanguinity certificate’