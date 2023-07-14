Video: Mohammed Bin Rashid tours Dubai via Metro

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday took a tour of Dubai using the iconic Dubai Metro.
A video tweeted by the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) captured Sheikh Mohammed peacefully sitting inside the metro while admiring the city's sights.
Earlier in April this year, the RTA had announced that the number of Dubai Metro riders has surpassed two billion since the metro first opened to the public on September 9, 2009.