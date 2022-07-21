Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today said Dubai will continue to work to raise its position as a global role model for excellence by implementing world-leading standards and ensuring the highest service quality in sectors across its economy.

His Highness was speaking during a tour of the Dubai International Airport. During the visit, he directed Dubai Airports teams to continue their efforts to further enhance global competitiveness by constantly exploring new ways to improve service benchmarks and the passenger experience.

The remarkable growth achieved by Dubai’s travel and tourism sector, one of the important pillars of the local economy, is an example of the emirate’s relentless efforts to ensure outstanding quality levels in diverse sectors, he said. This commitment, he noted, was driven by Dubai’s ethos of excellence.

He was accompanied on his visit by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline & Group.

His Highness was briefed on Dubai Airports’ processes for ensuring the highest service levels and its operational procedures that have set new benchmarks in the global industry. He was also briefed on the deployment of smart technologies to streamline passenger movement and create the smoothest possible experience for travellers at the airport.

He praised the combined efforts of Dubai Airports and various entities and departments under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, to raise Dubai’s status as a leading global travel hub. He urged them to continue working as a team to further enhance the capabilities of the emirate’s airports in all areas including services, security and logistics to provide a passenger experience that rivals the best in the world.

Also accompanying His Highness on the tour were Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai; and Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded traffic of more than 13.6 million passengers in the first quarter of this year, its busiest since 2020. With global air connectivity rising, annual traffic in Dubai International Airport is projected to reach 58.3 million in 2022, exceeding initial forecasts by a significant margin. Dubai International Airport recently completed the rehabilitation of its northern runway.